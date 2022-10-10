Celestyal Drops Most COVID-19 Requirements

Celestyal Cruises has announced the immediate removal of most of its COVID-19 pre-boarding requirements.

According to a press release, passengers will no longer need to show proof of valid vaccination or recovery certificates but will still be required to show a negative test before embarking on the company’s ships.

The decision follows the Greek National Committee of Public Health’s recent relaxations for cruise passengers, Celestyal said.

The pre-boarding testing measure assures guests “peace of mind”, the company added, and will be in effect through the end of the 2022 cruise season.

Accepted tests include either a rapid antigen test carried out up to 48 hours before embarkation or a PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before embarkation.

“The health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve is our top priority and we continue to monitor and adjust to the evolving global situation,” said Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, Leslie Peden.

“Our crew will continue to maintain our stringent hygiene protocols based upon the most up-to-date guidelines from the European Healthy Gateways, CLIA and Greek health authorities. We look forward to welcoming all guests for the immersive experience that we are known for and to exploring the unique destinations of the Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean," he added.

All Celestyal crew members will continue to be fully vaccinated, and the company encourages guests aged 12 and over to be fully vaccinated.

As previously announced, for the 2023 season, guests on all Celestyal sailings will no longer require a pre-embarkation test nor proof of valid vaccination or recovery certificates unless required by local regulations.

According to the company, its health and safety measures are continuously evaluated and adjusted based on new and updated prevention, therapeutics and mitigation measures.