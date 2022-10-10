Quantum

MSC Opera to Become Hotel Ship for World Cup in Doha

MSC Opera

MSC Cruises today announced that the MSC Opera will become a cruise ship hotel between November 19 and December 19 for World Cup fans in Doha, Qatar.

Working in cooperation with Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the the 1,075 passenger cabin ship will join the MSC World Europa and MSC Poesia during the same period. 

This new accommodation opportunity for football fans in Doha can be booked for a minimum of two nights either through the line or a travel agency, the company said.

 

