A Look At Paul Gauguin’s 2024 Itineraries

Paul Gauguin Cruises recently opened reservations for its 2024 schedule of cruises. Among new and traditional itineraries, the company is offering 33 voyages that visit Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the some of the company’s newly published itineraries. Here are some of the highlights:

Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands

Date: Nine departures through December 2024

Length: 14 nights

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Complete Itinerary: Fakarava, Tuamotu Islands; Fatu Hiva, Tahuata, Nuku Hiva and Atuona, Marquesas Islands; Huahine, Bora Bora, Motu Mahana and Moorea, Society Islands.

One of the company’s longest itineraries, the 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands cruise includes visits to nine different islands.

According to Paul Gauguin, the two-week voyage is highlighted by calls in Fakarava and the Island of Hiva Oa. On the first, guests can enjoy front-row views of rare birds, plants, and crustaceans, while the second is the home of one of the largest stone sculptures in the Marquesas, the company said.

Another highlight is Motu Mahan, Paul Gauguin’s private islet, where guests can enjoy paradisiac beaches, in addition to a barbecue lunch and a selection of exclusive drinks.

Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji

Date: October 26, 2024

Length: 15 nights

Homeports: Papeete (Tahiti) to Lautoka (Fiji)

Complete Itinerary: Moorea, Motu Mohana and Bora Bora, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; International Date Line; Vava’u, Tonga; Savusavu, Suva and Beqa, Fiji.

During this 15-night itinerary, the Paul Gauguin explores what the company calls the South Pacific’s “most storied, beautiful, and culturally vibrant islands, towns, and cities.”

Sailing to the Society Islands, the Cook Islands, Tonga and Fiji, the unique one-way cruise starts in Tahiti before ending in Lautoka. The voyage, which visits ten different destinations, allows passengers “to soak in the sun of white-sand beaches” and also “immerse themselves in cultural experiences,” Paul Gauguin said.

The itinerary is highlighted by a visit to Beqa, an island known for its nature and surrounded by one of the largest barrier reefs in the world.

More Society Islands & Tahiti

Date: Four departures through August 2024

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Complete Itinerary: Huahine, Raiatea, Motu Mahana, Bora Bora and Moorea, Society Islands.

According to Paul Gauguin, this new seven-night itinerary offers an immersive exploration of the Society Islands.

Sailing from Papeete, the cruise includes visits to five different islands in the South Pacific archipelago, including Raiatea. Home of the Maori people, the destination offers rich landscapes and waterfalls, in addition to a UNESCO-listed archeological site and cultured history, the company said.

Besides a call at Motu Mahana, Paul Gauguin’s private islet, the voyage also features an overnight in Bora Bora.

Cook Islands & Society Islands

Date: 11 departures through November 2024

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Complete Itinerary: Huahine, Bora Bora, Motu Mahana and Moorea, Society Islands; Rarotonga and Aitutaki, Cook Islands.

Sailing to the Cook and the Society Islands, this itinerary offers 11 departures through 2024. The 11-night cruise sails to some traditional destinations, in addition to Motu Mahana – Paul Gauguin’s private destination in the Taha’a Island.

Also included is an overnight stay in Bora Bora, where, according to the company, passengers will be able to take place in Scuba diving excursions, wander white-sand beaches, explore lush peaks and more.

Another highlight of the itinerary is a visit to Huahine, an island that offers hidden temples surrounded by orchids, ancient archeological sites, and panoramic views.

Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus

Date: Four departures through September 2024

Length: 14 nights

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Complete Itinerary: Huahine, Raiatea, Motu Mahana, Bora Bora and Moorea, Society Islands.

Debuting in 2024, the Island sof the Marquesas & Tuamotus itinerary offers in-depth exploration of the region with visits to five islands. Among them are two maiden calls for Paul Gauguin: Hatiheu and Hakahau.

Both are famous for their scenary, the company said, and offer mesmerizing sights and basalt cliffs, in addition to ancient villages and ancestral cultures.

The itinerary also includes a visit to Fakarava, which is known by a UNESCO-listed Biosphere Reserve that offers coral reefs and out-of-the-ordinary sea life.