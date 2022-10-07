NYC Still Seeking Cruise Ship Charter for Migrant Crisis

New York City has declared a state of emergency over its migrant crisis and is hoping for state and federal help, while city officials are still eyeing a cruise ship charter to temporarily house migrants with the ship docked in Staten Island.

By declaring a state of emergency, the city will suspend select land-use rules which would allow it to quickly establish emergency housing.

Over 17,000 migrants have recently arrived in the Big Apple, according to the New York Daily News, straining social services.

Meanwhile, the New York Post has reported that city officials Norwegian Cruise Line did not come to an agreement over a housing charter, as previously rumored.

City officials are quoted mentioning they have received better deals, with the New York Post citing Carnival and ferry operator Tallink as potential players, also mentioning they were in talks with four separate companies.

Industry sources that asked not to be quoted said a charter for a megaship would run in the mid six-figure range on a per day basis.

A cruise ship would provide a secure housing environment with controlled access while migrants could be processed.

A number of companies already have experience housing Ukrainian refugees, emergency workers and more, as cruise ships have been chartered by governments and federal agencies such as FEMA for housing over the years.