Carnival Celebration’s Brewery Finishes First Batch of Beer

The brewery on the new Carnival Celebration has just finished its first batch of beer, Carnival Cruise Line announced in a press release.

When the LNG-powered vessel starts sailing next month, guests will be able to “cheers” to her fall arrival with an all-new Oktoberfest-inspired seasonal beer, brewed right on board, the company added.

Just finished by the ship’s Brew Master Michael Deichstetter, the first batch is made of a type of beer known as a Festbier – which is popular during Oktoberfest.

Carnival’s brewery team describes the beer as a modern take on a traditional German lager, light-bodied and golden in color, with notes of melon and strawberry and a clean finish.

Deichstetter, who has been brewing beer for more than 15 years, saif his team is planning more special brews to serve on board Carnival Celebration.

The team will also brew Carnival’s other exclusive and popular beer offerings already available fleetwide, including the ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat, the new ParchedPig Beach Lager, the Carnival Birthday Beer and others.

The Celebration is now Carnival’s fifth ship to have its own brewery onboard.

First introduced by the Carnival Vista in 2016, the feature is also available on the Carnival Horizon, the Carnival Panorama and the Mardi Gras.

Currently on final stages of construction, the new Carnival Celebration is set to debut later this year.

A sister to the 2021-built Mardi Gras, the XL-Class vessel will offer seven and eight-day cruises from its Miami homeport starting on Nov. 21. Itineraries include popular destinations in both Western and Eastern Caribbean.