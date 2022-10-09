P&O Australia Shares Budgeting Tips Ahead of Holiday Season

P&O Australia has collaborated with financial expert Canna Campbell to offer budgeting tips to guests, in the wake of a recent survey showing that 43 percent of Australians haven’t booked a holiday for the next six months, according to a press release.

Campbell shared four tips, including sticking to a budget by looking for all-inclusive options and regularly checking websites and newsletters for offers like room upgrades, free on-board credit, or 'kids travel free' deals, according to P&O Cruises.

The financial expert suggested alternative vacation options, such as cruising. For example, a P&O Cruises all-inclusive 7-night cruise to New Caledonia begins at $790 per person, including meals, entertainment, and lodging. Apps like Settle Up, according to the financial expert, can also help manage group travel costs.

“We’ve all been waiting a long time for cruising to restart as it’s one of the most affordable, and stress-free ways to holiday and spend quality time with friends and loved ones. We also know many Australians are doing it tough right now so we’re doing everything we can to ensure Aussies can still enjoy a well-deserved holiday without breaking the bank,” said Ryan Taibel, vice president of sales and marketing, Australia, P&O Cruises.

According to a survey conducted by P&O Cruises Australia, the cost-of-living crisis is having a significant effect on personal budgets, with just 51 percent of Australians blaming rising interest rates.

“We know that 85 percent of us will spend the same, if not less than before, on holidaying due to the rising cost of living. However, after two years of lockdowns, a well-deserved break is exactly what Aussies are craving,” said Campell.

The survey also revealed that transit time and hidden costs are becoming a hurdle when booking a holiday - 38 percent of Australians admit that canceled or delayed flights are affecting their vacation plans, and just 47 percent don't want to spend more than 3 to 5 hours in transit. Over 40 percent of Australians say the additional cost of participating in activities once they arrive at their destination is also a factor.

Campbell further recommended that guests set up a separate dedicated savings account for holidays and make regular contributions to it as part of their budget. “That way you have the cash to pay for your holiday and can enjoy it guilt free! Great for headspace seeing those savings build up knowing that a debt free holiday is just around the corner”, she commented.