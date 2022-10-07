Costa Favolosa Resumes Service After 31-Month Hiatus

The Costa Favolosa is welcoming guests back today in Spain. Restarting revenue operations after a 31-month hiatus, the Costa Cruises vessel is kicking off a short cruise in the Western Mediterranean.

Departing from Tarragona, the three-night itinerary sails to France and Italy, with planned visits to Marseille and Savona.

In addition to similar short cruises, the 2011-built vessel is also set to sail longer itineraries to Italy, Spain, France, Morocco and Gibraltar in October and November.

The 11-night cruises sail from the ports of Savona, Marseille and Barcelona and include visits to Valencia, Málaga, Cádiz, Gibraltar, Tangier and Casablanca.

In late November, the Favolosa starts a transatlantic crossing to South America – where it will spend the upcoming winter cruise season.

The 17-night voyage links Italy to Brazil, with visits to ports in Europe, the Canaries and the Brazilian Northeast coast.

Part of a three-ship local program, the 3,012-guest ship is set to offer varied itineraries in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay through April.

Built in Italy by the Fincantieri shipyard, the Costa Favolosa originally entered service in 2011.

With interiors created by the architect Joseph Farcus, the 114,500-ton vessel was designed as a “modern enchanted castle,” the company said at the time of its debut.

Across the ship, public areas and artworks “intend to interpret the excitement and emotion of people who view the cruise as a magical voyage,” Costa added.

Among Favolosa’s main features is a large pool deck extending over two decks, a 4D-cinema, an open-air Aqua Park, a multi-deck high atrium, four restaurants, and the Samsara Spa – one of the largest wellness centers ever built on a cruise ship.

With the Costa Favolosa now sailing, a total of ten ships will be in service for Costa Cruises in October.

The Costa Magica and the Costa Serena, meanwhile, remain out of service for the time being.

Two additional vessels, the Costa Atlantica and the Costa Mediterranea, are also on operational pause in Europe.

While keeping Costa’s features and livery, the vessels were transferred to Carnival China Cruise Shipping during the pandemic.

Part of a joint venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the brand plans to operate the vessels in the Far East.