Atlas Ocean Names Rene Serphos as Vice President of Finance

Atlas Ocean Voyages has named Rene Serphos as vice president of finance, planning and administration.

According to a press release, the nomination was announced by James Rodriguez, the line’s president and CEO.

As part of its new role, Serphos will be responsible for all aspects of finance, IT and human resources for Atlas’ US headquarters.

He also serves as a key liaison to Mystic Invest, the brand’s Portugal-based parent company, providing financial reporting and updates.

“Rene’s diverse finance background, complemented by his many years in the cruise sector will prove invaluable to supporting our profitability goals and objectives,” said Rodriguez.

“We are glad to have him on our US-based senior management team,” he added.

According to Atlas Ocean, Serphos brings 18 years of cruise experience to his new position.

Most recently, he was controller and vice president of accounting for Paradise Cruise Line Management, marketed as Margaritaville at Sea.

Previous cruise posts include corporate hotel controller for Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Lines.

Non-travel industry experience includes stints at Mid-Atlantic Realty, Assist-Card of Florida, National Linen Service, and Otto Senior, a food manufacturer.

Serphos earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration from Florida State University and lives in Greater Fort Lauderdale.

After first launching operations 2021, Atlas Ocean Voyages is adding a second 200-guest ship to its fleet this year.

Debuting in October, the World Traveller joins the World Navigator for an inaugural season in Antarctica.

Two additional vessels, the World Seeker and the World Adventurer, are set to enter service in 2023, while a fifth ship, the World Discoverer, is expected to debut in 2024.

According to Atlas Ocean, the vessels cater to people with a “passion for exploring both iconic ports and off-the-beaten-path places” and offer “every five-star comfort.”