Carnival Cruise Line Launches New Kid’s Program with Kennedy Space Center

In celebration of World Space Week, Carnival Cruise Line announced today that it is partnering with the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to launch a children’s space program.

With activities inspired by NASA science, the program will debut on the new Carnival Celebration this November, the company said in a press release.

As part of Camp Ocean’s science and discovery programming, the Space Cruisers curriculum supported by NASA is designed to be educational and fun, Carnival added in a press release.

The program will enable children of all ages to explore the universe and earth in an array of hands-on and one-of-a-kind learning experiences.

Children will be able to complete “missions” (activities) to earn a special, themed mission patch representative of the program.

“Space Cruisers will truly take our offerings to the next level with the perfect balance of fun and education to give both our younger guests and their families something to be excited about,” said Melissa Mahaffey, director of youth experience for Carnival Cruise Line.

“Kids are always looking to explore new things, and this program gives them the chance to discover many of the awesome aspects of space through fun activities while taking away unique learnings.”

Highlights of the Space Cruisers programming include:

Optimal Orbit (ages 2-8) – learn the pull of gravity and how planets, satellites and other objects move through space in a hands-on experience with a giant trampoline.

– learn the pull of gravity and how planets, satellites and other objects move through space in a hands-on experience with a giant trampoline. Design Your Own Mission Patch (ages 6-11) – join the long-standing tradition among astronauts and design your own take-home mission patch to tell your story.

– join the long-standing tradition among astronauts and design your own take-home mission patch to tell your story. Space Cruisers Rocket Workshop (ages 6-11) – follow in the footsteps of NASA’s talented engineers and build your own paper rocket to fly high to the sky.

– follow in the footsteps of NASA’s talented engineers and build your own paper rocket to fly high to the sky. Mars Base Connect (family-friendly) – explore the steps it takes to build a Mars base and come together with family members to create your own.

– explore the steps it takes to build a Mars base and come together with family members to create your own. ASTRO! (family-friendly) – call out constellations as they’re displayed on a unique star projector in a space-themed BINGO game for the chance to win special giveaways.

“Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is where the epic story of the U.S. space program is brought to life through fun and inspirational activities, exhibits and educational activities,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

“We’re excited to bring a piece of that experience aboard Carnival Celebration for the Space Cruisers program.”

As part of the program, an area of the ship’s Camp Ocean will feature an illuminated space wall that showcases the planets as well as a display of light-up constellations on the ceiling.

Featured will be actual constellations as well as special Carnival-themed constellations such as a ship model and the line’s iconic funnel.

The Space Cruisers programming will debut on Carnival Celebration when it sets sail on its inaugural voyage from Miami this November and will then be rolled out to the Space Coast with Mardi Gras in Port Canaveral in time for the holiday season.

Various activities from the program will later go fleetwide in time for spring break.