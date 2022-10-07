Scenic Adds Five New Voyages to 2023 Japan Collection

Scenic has unveiled an expanded collection of 2023 Japan sailings onboard the Scenic Eclipse, according to a press release.

Each voyage will include an expert Discovery Team of up to 15 members on board, including scientists, historians, ornithologists, and archaeologists who will share in-depth knowledge of Japan's history, fauna, wildlife, and traditions, according to Scenic Group.

A new Scenic Enrich experience has been added to allow guests to immerse themselves in Japanese culture at a Shinto ceremony in Tokyo, while Koko's Asian Fusion and Sushi at Koko's and a dedicated Sake bar will offer guests the flavors of Japan on board.

Scenic has announced a $1,000 bonus airfare credit per person, as well as savings of up to 20 percent on sailings, to commemorate the launch of its five new voyages.

Sample itineraries:

9-day Cultural Wonders of Japan

This voyage sails from Otaru (Japan) with calls into the ports of Hakodate, Aomori, Sado Island, Kanazawa Maizuru, Maizuru, Sakaiminato, Hagi (all in Japan).

Departing 5 June 2023, rate starts from $14,285pp plus $1,000 per person bonus airfare credit.

10-day Iconic Japan: Sacred Cultures & Nature

The Scenic Eclipse will set sail from Busan (South Korea) and call on a variety of ports from Matsuyama and Shingu to Tokyo to the remote island of Hokkaido. Departing 12 June 2023, rate starts from $14,645 plus $1,000 bonus airfare credit.

18-day Japan & the Aleutian Islands

Departing from Otaru (Japan) on June 13, 2023, and sailing to Nome in Alaska. Rate for the sailing starts from $27,800 plus $1,000 bonus airfare credit.