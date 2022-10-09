Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Offers for 2023-2024 Season

Ambassador Cruise Line has unveiled offers for its 2023-2024 no-fly itineraries for guests who complete their booking by November 21, 2022, according to a press release.

Through the cruise line’s offers, savings of up to 25 percent are available across the 2023-2024 season program, and guests who book before November 21 will receive onboard credit of up to £40 per cabin per night, depending on cabin grade, according to Ambassador Cruise Line.

Other promotions include a 20 percent discount on Expedition and Explorer drink packages for new bookings, special low supplements for third and fourth berths, and solo offers with single supplements as low as 30 percent.

The company has also extended its “Kids go for £99” offer, valid on select multi-generational itineraries, including Ambience's Summertime Fjordland Cruise and the British Isles & Ireland Discovery Cruise, both of which depart in August 2023. These cruises also qualify for up to £40 per cabin per night in onboard credit.

“Kids go for £99” offer highlights:

Summertime Fjordland - seven nights, departing August 5 2023

Adult fares from £609pp, child fare £99, plus up to £280 onboard credit.

British Isles & Ireland Discovery - 14 nights, departing August 12 2023

From £1,399, child fare £99, plus up to £560 onboard credit.