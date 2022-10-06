Veleria San Giorgio Supplies Lifejacket Program for Seabourn Venture

Veleria San Giorgio presented and tested the first authorized service station, certified by RINA, onboard the Seabourn Venture, according to a press release.

When Veleria San Giorgio (VSG) was awarded the contract for the lifejacket supply, the Seabourn Venture became the world's first cruise ship to have only inflatable lifejackets.

In comparison to traditional lifejacket designs, inflatables offer portability due to the ergonomic design and shape of the floating chambers that optimize their performance, while requiring less storage space, according to VSG.

VSG was able to resolve issues such as the financial impact of the installation aboard the ship with the authorized service station. It should be noted that this product's features enable a five-year cyclical service program. Until now, SOLAS regulations required annual service for this type of device, which is carried out by third parties at service stations located in ports, via IMO Resolution A761 (18) and subsequent amendments.

Onboard inspections conducted by the manufacturer and the notified body via a remote-controlled self-management system are among the benefits of the implemented onboard system. This also means zero cost for service management and cost-cutting by utilizing onboard personnel who are already employed by the company and have been specially trained by its technicians.

Another advantage of the system is the five-year cyclical service program, which includes an annual service of at least 20 percent of the lifejackets onboard, ensuring that all lifejackets are serviced once every five years. VSG also provides dedicated and exclusive service management and scheduling software. Maintenance and service costs can be drastically reduced by implementing this new system, while also equipping ships with the safest products, the company said.