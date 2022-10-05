Tarragona

Oceania Cruises Introduces Elevated Bar Experience Onboard the Vista

Vista cocktail

Oceania Cruises has unveiled an elevated bar program onboard the Vista debuting May 20, 2023, according to a press release.

The Vista will feature flavored smoke bubbles, an extensive selection of low- and no-sugar wines and zero-proof cocktails, as well as Negronis aged in wooden barrels and specialty beverage carts like the Bubbly Bar and Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar, according to Oceania Cruises.

“As Vista will present a fresh perspective on the finest cuisine at sea with an astounding array of culinary options that range from informal to the extravagant, it’s only appropriate that we build a bar program to match,” commented Howard Sherman, president and chief executive officer, Oceania Cruises.

The Bubbly Bar, which will serve exclusive champagne cocktails, and The Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar, where guests can DIY their perfect brunch accompaniment, will be a centerpiece of Vista's bar program.

“To develop Vista’s new bar program, I worked hand in hand with our culinary team to bring naturally sourced ingredients to our cocktail crafting process, like the creation of homemade syrups and reductions,” said Daniella Oancea, corporate beverage manager of Oceania Cruises.

In addition, the Casino Mixology Bar will serve Negronis and "Flavor Blaster Gun" cocktails, while Baristas will introduce a new drink menu that will include cocktails made with Amari, as well as ready-to-drink Italian options such as Crodino, San Pellegrino cocktails, and Campari sodas.

Guests onboard will also have access to dining options such as the Aquamar Kitchen, a new concept aboard Vista serving healthy cuisine with a beverage menu focused on low- and no-alcohol options.

Ember, another dining option, will offer a culinary menu of inventive American creations mixed with classics. Red Ginger, Oceania Cruises' Pan-Asian restaurant, will offer a focused beverage menu to complement its acclaimed dishes, including Asian beers, a variety of sake styles, and cocktails celebrating Asian flavors like ginger, turmeric, coriander, and lychee.

