Margaritaville at Sea Expands Heroes Sail Free Program

Margaritaville at Sea is expanding availability for its “Heroes Sail Free” program starting October 12, 2022, by offering a free cruise on any sailing to Heroes sailing with a paying guest, according to a press release.

The expansion ensures that all qualified US military service members, police, fire, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators receive one free cruise to the Bahamas per year aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. Beginning October 12, guests can also take advantage of Margaritaville at Sea's new fall promotion, which includes rates as low as $109 and a $50 cabin credit, according to the cruise line.

“Within weeks of the launch, we were pleasantly surprised to see more than 30,000 Heroes and their guests rush to book their free cruise, but that filled nearly all available staterooms in the program through 2023,” said Kevin Sheehan, president and chief executive officer, Margaritaville at Sea.

The cruise line still has some availability for qualified Heroes sailing as single or double occupancy who book by October 11, but inventory is going fast as Sheehan noted. “Additional Heroes-only sailings will be offered at a later date, so we encourage everyone to follow us on social media for the latest information and other offers.”

Heroes can verify their eligibility and book their free 3-day, 2-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, thanks to Margaritaville at Sea’s partnership with GovX.com.

“We applaud Margaritaville at Sea for expanding the program and are thrilled to continue booking these cruises through 2023 and beyond,” commented Alan Cole, chief executive officer, GovX.