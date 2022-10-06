Cruise Ships in Service: October 2022 By The Numbers

The October edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News underlines October data for the global industry, with 371 ships sailing from 83 cruise brands, representing over 93 percent of the global fleet of cruise ships.

That is up from 206 ships and 65 brands in October 2021, but down slightly from September 2022 when there were 388 ships projected to be in service.

This is due to a number of expedition ships not sailing in October as they transition out of seasonal programs, with some set to resume service in Antarctica, and a handful without winter plans.

In addition are smaller ships that were set to sail in Asia that will now re-enter service in Australia, such as two Silversea ships.

Ships entering service are highlighted by the anticipated debut of the Evrima from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and the return of the Costa Favolosa for Costa Cruises, plus the Pacific Adventure for P&O Cruises Australia.

The major cruise lines have their full fleets back, including Royal Caribbean, MSC and Norwegian, while Carnival had seen its full fleet back but has now grown with the addition of the Carnival Luminosa, which starts for the brand in November and is currently sailing Australia.

In addition, AIDA, Celebrity, Holland America and P&O have their full fleets back. Princess has 14 of its 15 ships and Costa counts 10 out of 12 ships in service.