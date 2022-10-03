MSC Expands Red Sea Deployment for Splendida

MSC Cruises today announced that it will enrich its Red Sea seven-night itinerary with MSC Splendida for the winter 2022/2023 season with 33 shore excursions available including the addition of Cairo, Egypt, and three embarkation ports in Sokhna Port and Safaga in Egypt, plus Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

MSC Splendida’s 7-night sailings call at Sokhna Port, Safaga for Hurghada and Luxor, Egypt; Aqaba for Petra, Jordan; Jeddah for AlUla, Saudi Arabia and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, the company said.

The line also revealed a 9-night holiday experience under its ‘Fly&Cruise’ program with a two-night pre-stay in Cairo before the 7-night voyage.

An extended 13 hour stay in Sokhna Port, Egypt allows for trips to the Great Pyramid of Giza, the only remaining ‘Seven Wonders of the World’.