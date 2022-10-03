Tarragona

MAN Signs Deal with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for Methanol Power

Bernd Siebert (left) – Head of Retrofit & Upgrades – pictured signing the MoU on behalf of MAN Energy Solutions with Giovanni Canu – Vice President Energy Assets and Fleet Decarbonization, NCLH

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, according to  apress release.

The MoU relates to a project to retrofit a medium-speed MAN 48/60 engine to make it capable of dual-fuel diesel/methanol operation.

The MoU provides for a multi-stage project with the third and final stage involving the completion of field testing and engine handover to NCLH for commercial operation, the company said.

Bernd Siebert – Head of Retrofit & Upgrades at MAN PrimeServ – said: “At MAN Energy Solutions, we understand the need to form alliances on the road to decarbonisation. NCLH is a long-time partner with whom we have successfully cooperated on projects in the past and, in the context of this important venture, is the first cruise company that we have chosen to work with.”

He continued: “As a fuel, methanol is quickly becoming an option within the market. It is a clean, efficient and safe future-fuel that offers a path to decarbonisation through significant greenhouse-gas reductions, and is net-zero when produced from renewable energy sources. This memorandum underlines our mutual commitment to reducing shipping’s environmental footprint and has the potential to show the way to net-zero for – not just the cruise segment – but the maritime transport industry as a whole.”

