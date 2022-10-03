Carnival Corporation Occupancy on the Rise Fleetwide

Carnival Corporation's occupancy across its fleet of nine cruise brands is heading in the right direction, with third quarter occupancy coming in at 84 percent.

"Occupancy was 84%, a 15-percentage-point increase from the second quarter," said David Bernstein, executive vice president and CFO, on the company's third quarter earnings call.

"We ended the quarter on a high note with 90% occupancy in the month of August. We were encouraged by the continued very close-in demand we experienced during the third quarter for the third quarter, a trend we had anticipated."