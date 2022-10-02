P&O Cruises Introduces New Baltic Sea and Scandinavia Itineraries

P&O Cruises has added a selection of Scandinavia and Baltic Sea itineraries for 2024 that include overnight stays in Helsinki, Copenhagen, and Stockholm, according to a press release.

Alongside the addition of the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia sailings, the cruise line has also unveiled a 10 percent deposit offer and extra onboard spending credit for guests who make their reservation by November 30, 2022. Sailings range between 14 and 16 nights aboard the Arcadia, Aurora, and Britannia, according to P&O Cruises.

Guests aboard P&O Cruises’ fleet can combine these sailings with shore experiences, including exploration of Stockholm’s waterways, Tallinn’s Baroque Toompea Castle and the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.

Sample itineraries:

Scandinavia and Baltic Sea - 14 nights - Britannia

Rate: £1,299 per person

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton on September 20, 2024

Ports of call: Kiel (Germany), Helsinki (Finland), Tallinn (Estonia), Visby (Sweden), and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Iceland - 16 nights - Arcadia

Rate: £1,649 per person

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton on July 30, 2024

Ports of call: Belfast, Stornoway, Reykjavik, Isafjordur (Iceland), Akureyri (Iceland), Alesund (Norway), and Skjolden (Norway)

British Isles - 14 nights - Britannia

Rate: £1,299 per person

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton on June 7, 2024

Ports of call: New Haven, Invergordon, Kirkwall, Greenock, Liverpool and Cobh

Canary Islands - 14 nights - Britannia

Rate: £1,249 per person

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton on July 5, 2024

Ports of call: Madeira, La Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz and Lisbon