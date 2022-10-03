Harding Rebrands Into Harding+, Sets Goals for Growth

Harding has moved forward with a key strategic rebranding with the introduction of the ‘+’ in its name alongside a multi-colored propeller icon, according to a press release.

The company revealed its new name at this year’s TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes last week, under the slogan “making every cruise better”. The rebranding resulted from a five-month research and planning journey that included conversations with cruise and brand partners, as well as internal teams, to learn what Harding meant to them and how the company could better reflect those impressions and needs, according to Harding+.

“The rebrand personifies our mission and desire to always do better, go further and provide a space for the potential of all of our team members to really contribute to our business success and also be able to grow themselves as a consequence. It’s a spirit already embedded in our culture that we want to shout louder and prouder about, to show how we are the better choice for cruise lines, brands and employees as their partner of choice,” said James Prescott, chief executive officer, Harding+.

The inclusion of the plus symbol in the company's name aims to convey clear impressions of added value, forward-thinking, and inclusivity that support Harding+'s position as a sector leader.

“The new branding also signifies how we stand alongside our cruise and brand partners in being bold, modern, and fully focused on how to contribute to the positive return of global travelers to cruising. This is not about the status quo, but about thinking ahead, driving action and sharing the values of those we work closely with every day,” added Prescott.