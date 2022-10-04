Tarragona

Cruise Ship Orderbook Stands at $46 Billion and 72 New Ships

Orderbook Update

The global cruise ship orderbook now extends to 2028, covering $46 billion in newbuild spending for 72 cruise ships.

The Cruise Industry News tracked orderbook has been updated for October, reflecting recent ship deliveries as well as number of new orders and adjusted delivery dates.

Of 72 ships set to debut, they are an average size of just over 2,200 passengers each for a total berth count of over 160,000

Should the cruise lines stick to previously announced delivery schedules, 2023 will be a big year for new ships, with 20 and just under 40,000 newbuilds entering service.

[Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 160,907 Berths | $46 Billion

