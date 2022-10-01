Variety Launches Offers in Celebration of Seychelles Anniversary

Variety Cruises has unveiled offers for active travel professionals and guests on select Seychelles sailings in celebration of its 10-year anniversary in the region, according to a press release.

Through December, active travel professionals can take advantage of FAM rates. Sailings departing October 1 and November 26 are priced at $699 USD per person, while sailings departing December 10, 24, and 31 are priced at $599 USD, according to Variety Cruises.

In collaboration with Carana Beach Hotel, the cruise line is also introducing a new Seychelles Cruise & Stay package. This offer includes round-trip airport and port transfers, a €100 credit, and a 30-minute on-board massage. The offer is valid on eight-day cruises booked by November 1, 2022 for sailings departing December 10, 2022 and in 2023, January 7, 14, and 28, February 8, April 8, 15, 22, and 29.

Additionally, Variety Cruises is offering passengers a 10 percent discount if they book by October 31, 2022 for select sailings from May to December 2023. Newlyweds and families can take advantage of the the Honeymooners Package and the Family Specials offers.

Honeymooners will receive a 10 percent discount, a free cabin category upgrade, and the option of a candle-lit dinner on board or at a preferred restaurant, or a 45-minute massage for two onboard the Pegasos.

Single parents with one or two children in the same cabin pay a single cruise fare, while children travel for free. Couples with one child between the ages of five and ten do not pay extra, and children between the ages of 11 and 17 receive a 50 percent discount on the fare.

Families with two or three children will be charged for the two cabins they require at single adult rates, while children aged five to 17 receive a 25 percent discount on all optional excursions.