Pacific Adventure Leads Carnival Splendor Into Sydney

In one of Sydney Harbour’s biggest maritime events, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Splendor arrived home today escorted by sister brand ship P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Adventure as the official summer cruise season gets underway for Carnival Australia’s eight brands, according to a press release.

The Carnival Splendor and Pacific Adventure met off the coast sailing together before separating to enter the harbor in  single file and momentarily pausing adjacent to Fort Denison, and the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge providing a stunning backdrop.

The Carnival Splendor’s return also fulfilled a promise made by the crew of the Carnival Spirit the night before their ship left Sydney in March 2020 as the two-year cruising pause began. They used cabin lights along the length of the ship to spell out the message: "WE WILL BE BACK."

Today’s maritime pageantry also served to highlight the rapid recovery of cruising in Australia.

Eighteen ships from Carnival Australia’s eight brands are set for a peak summer cruise season in 2022-23 making 667 turnarounds and port calls to 33 destinations across the country.

We are seeing the rapid recovery of cruise tourism in Australia and Carnival Australia’s brands are set to make an important contribution during the 2022-23 summer cruise season,” President of Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises Australia Marguerite Fitzgerald said.

“The resurgence of cruising and the revitalisation of the $5-billion-a-year cruise industry has happened at a faster rate than could have been expected after more than two challenging years.

“As Australia’s main cruising organisation, we are grateful to our guests and suppliers who kept the faith and to federal and state government authorities that backed the resumption of cruise operations.

“As our ships have progressively returned to service, we have experienced the excitement of regional destinations as they have seen cruise visitors and opportunity return.”

