A Look at The Mississippi River Fleet for 2023

After gaining two new ships recently, the Mississippi River fleet will continue to follow a growth path in 2023.

With a total of nine vessels sailing for three different brands, 2023 will be marked by the debut of a new modern riverboat and by Viking’s first full-year of operations.

Here’s the list of all the vessels sailing in the Mississippi in 2023:

American Serenade

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Contemporary riverboat

Built: 2023

Capacity: 175 guests

Tonnage: 5,148

Entering service in April 2023, the American Serenade will become the newest cruise ship sailing on the Mississippi River.

A contemporary riverboat, the 175-guest ship was designed with modern interiors that include a four-story glass atrium and a fitness center. During its inaugural season, the Serenade is set to offer varied itineraries that sail through the Mississippi, Ohio, Cumberland and Tennessee rivers.

American Symphony

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Contemporary riverboat

Built: 2022

Capacity: 175 guests

Tonnage: 5,148

After debuting in the summer of 2022, the American Symphony will continue to sail on the Mississippi River in 2023.

The vessel is part of American Cruise Lines’ modern riverboat class and offers itineraries that include the complete Mississippi River. Among its main features are spacious indoor and outdoor lounges, a grand dining room as well as a casual outdoor café.

American Melody

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Contemporary riverboat

Built: 2021

Capacity: 175 guests

Tonnage: 5,148

One of American Cruise Lines’ modern riverboats, the American Melody entered in service in 2021. With capacity of 175 guests, the vessel is equipped with a multi-level sky-lit atrium, in addition to a Skywalk on the top deck and other features.

In 2023, the vessel will mostly sail in the Lower Mississippi River region, with itineraries also visiting the Cumberland and Ohio Rivers.

American Splendor

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Classic paddlewheeler

Built: 2016

Capacity: 185 guests

Tonnage: 2,000

Renamed American Splendor in 2022, the former America is one of biggest vessels in the American Cruise Lines fleet of classic paddlewheelers.

Recently remodeled, the 185-guest vessel gained has a new look that pays homage to the Mississippi and offers cruises along the Lower River region, with itineraries also including the Tennessee, Ohio and Cumberland rivers.

American Heritage

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Classic paddlewheeler

Built: 2015

Capacity: 149 guests

Tonnage: 3,800

Part of American Cruise Lines’ fleet of classic paddlewheelers, the American Heritage was previously known as the Queen of Mississippi.

Built in 2015, the 149-guest vessel was entirely redesigned for the 2022 season and now features a décor that pays homage to the Mississippi River. In 2023, the ship’s program mostly includes sailings along the Lower River region, in addition to itineraries to the Ohio River and more.

American Countess

Cruise Line: American Queen Voyages

Type: Classic paddlewheeler

Built: 1995/2020

Capacity: 246 guests

Tonnage: 6,837

American Queen Voyages’ newest paddlewheeler, the American Countess was built using the hull of a former casino boat. After being launched in 2020, the 246-guest vessel entered service in 2021.

In 2023, the riverboat will mostly sail on the Lower Mississippi, with itineraries also visiting the Ohio River, the Cumberland River, the Tennessee River and more.

American Duchess

Cruise Line: American Queen Voyages

Type: Classic paddlewheeler

Built: 1995/2017

Capacity: 166 guests

Tonnage: 3,560

The American Duchess launched service in 2017, becoming American Queen Voyages second vessel on the Mississippi. Designed as a classic paddlewheeler, the 166-guest, all-suite riverboat was also built using the hull of a former floating casino boat.

The ship’s 2023 program includes itineraries along the entire Mississippi, as well as cruises to the Ohio and Cumberland rivers.

American Queen

Cruise Line: American Queen Voyages

Type: Classic paddlewheeler

Built: 1994

Capacity: 436 guests

Tonnage: 3,707

One of the largest ships currently sailing on the Mississippi River, the American Queen originally entered service in 1994 before being acquired by American Queen Voyages in 2011.

A classic paddlewheeler, the 436-guest vessel is set to offer varied itineraries in 2023, with cruises on both the Upper and Lower Rive \, in addition to the Cumberland River.

Viking Mississippi

Cruise Line: Viking

Type: European-style riverboat

Built: 2022

Capacity: 386 guests

Tonnage: 10,000

The newest player in the region, Viking debuted on the Mississippi River in September 2022. With a purpose-built vessel, the brand is now offering itineraries on both the Upper and Lower River.

Drawing inspiration from Viking’s European riverboats, the Viking Mississippi is currently the biggest vessel in service in the region and offers unique features, such as an infinity pool and Mamsen’s – a specialty dining venue that serves Scandinavian-inspired fare.