MSC Cruises Winter 2022-2023 Deployment Breakdown

MSC Cruises is planning a record-breaking winter season in 2022-2023. With the debut of two newbuilds, the company is growing the capacity most of its core markets.

South America is receiving na unprecedented six large ships, while the Caribbean will see the addition of the new MSC Seascape.

Another important market for the brand, the Middle East will receive the MSC World Europa – the company’s largest ever cruise ship – for its inaugural season.

MSC is also upping its game in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, with a total of four ships – including three Meraviglia-Class vessels - sailing full winter programs in both regions.

The season is also highlighted by MSC’s world cruises with two options.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Middle East and Red Sea

MSC World Europa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE); Doha (Qatar)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Middle East visiting UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Sailing Season: December 20 to March 18

MSC Splendida

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Safaga (Egypt) and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea visiting Port Sokhna, Aqaba, Safaga, Jeddah and Yanbu

Sailing Season: November 23 to April 9

MSC Opera

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,160 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Middle East visiting Oman and UAE

Sailing Season: November 27 to April 9

Caribbean and Bahamas

MSC Seascape

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,560 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Caribbean visiting Bahamas, St. Thomas, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Belize, Grand Cayman, Jamaica and more

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on December 11

MSC Seaside

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados), Fort de France (Martinique) and Point a Pitre (Guadeloupe)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Maarten, St. Johns, St. Kitts, Dominica, St. Vincent, Grenada, St. Lucia, Roseau and more

Sailing Season: November 29 to April 3

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Two to seven nights

Itineraries: Bahamas and Western Caribbean visiting Ocean Cay, Nassau, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize and more

Sailing Season: October 13 to April 2

MSC Divina

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Two to ten nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Ocean Cay, Nassau, Roatán, Limón, Colón, Cartagena, Ocho Rios, Puerto Plata and more

Sailing Season: October 21 to May 8

Northern Europe

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Southampton (England), Hamburg (Germany), Rotterdam (Netherlands) and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Northern and Western Europe visiting England, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and France

Sailing Season: November 4 to March 1

Brazil and South America

MSC Seashore

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,560 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Santos and Salvador (Brazil)

Length: Seven and eight nights

Itineraries: Domestic cruising in Brazil visiting Santos, Salvador, Maceió, Ilha Grande and Búzios

Sailing Season: December 11 to March 18

MSC Seaview

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Length: Three to eight nights

Itineraries: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay visiting Ilhabela, Ilha Grande, Salvador, Ilhéus, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este and more

Sailing Season: December 6 to March 10

MSC Preziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500 guests

Built: 2013

Homeports: Santos (Brazil)

Length: Three to eight nights

Itineraries: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay visiting Ilhabela, Balneário Camboriú, Porto Belo, Maceió, Salvador, Ilhéus, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este and more

Sailing Season: December 20 to April 12

MSC Fantasia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 3 to 7 nights

Itineraries: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay visiting Porto Belo, Balneário Camboriú, Ilha Grande, Búzios, Ilhabela, Buenos Aires, Punta del Este and Montevideo

Sailing Season: November 2 to March 27

MSC Musica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests

Built: 2006

Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Montevideo (Uruguay)

Length: Seven to ten nights

Itineraries: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Búzios, Ilha Grande and Itajaí

Sailing Season: December 3 to March 22

MSC Armonia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Itajaí, Rio de Janeiro and Santos (Brazil); Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Punta del Este, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Búzios, Ilha Grande, Itajaí, Santos and more

Sailing Season: December 10 to March 13

Mediterranean

MSC Bellissima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Genoa (Italy), Marseille (France), Barcelona (Spain) and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, Marseille, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca

Sailing Season: November 14 to March 20

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy), Marseille (France), Barcelona (Spain) and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, La Valletta, Marseille and Barcelona

Sailing Season: November 12 to April 9

MSC Lirica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy), Limassol (Cyprus), Haifa (Israel) and more

Length: Ten and 11 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean visiting Greece, Italy, Cyprus and Israel, in addition to Western Mediterranean visiting Spain, Italy, Morocco and France

Sailing Season: November 3 to April 8

World Cruise

MSC Magnifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 116 nights

Itineraries: World cruise visiting 43 destinations in 24 different countries, including Cape Verde, Brazil, Chile, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Jordan and more

Sailing Season: January 5 to May 1

MSC Poesia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 118 nights

Itineraries: World cruise visiting 53 destinations in 33 different countries, including Portugal, Colombia, Nicaragua, Mexico, United States, New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Japan, Oman and more

Sailing Season: January 5 to May 3

South Africa

MSC Orchestra

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)

Length: Two to 14 nights

Itineraries: South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Namibia and more

Sailing Season: November 19 to April 17

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Cape Town (South Africa)

Length: Two to seven nights

Itineraries: South Africa and Namibia

Sailing Season: December 16 to March 6