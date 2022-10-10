South America Set for Complete Season in 2022-2023

South America is set for a complete cruise program in 2022-2023.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the destination will receive a total of 26 different brands, including MSC Cruises – who is the market leader in the region with six ships.

An important area for premium, luxury and expeditions operators, South America is also set to be visited by several niche brands, such as Australis, Ponant and Vantage.

Cruise Industry News looked at the plans of some of mainstream cruise lines in the region:

MSC Cruises

Ships: Six – MSC Seashore, MSC Seaview, MSC Preziosa, MSC Fantasia, MSC Musica and MSC Armonia

Homeports: Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Itajaí, Salvador and Maceió (Brazil); Buenos Aires (Argentina); and Montevideo (Uruguay)

Itinerary highlights: Búzios, Ilhabela, Ilha Grande, Ilhéus, Salvador, Maceió, Buenos Aires, Punta del Este, Montevideo and more

Six ships from the MSC Cruises fleet will sail in South America during the 2022-2023 season. Leading the way in the region, the company will offer local programs in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

One of the highlights of the program is the new MSC Seashore, which is set to become the largest ship ever operated in the region. Sailing from several homeports, the company will also deploy the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Fantasia, the MSC Musica and the MSC Armonia in the area, including Rio de Janeiro, Itajaí and Buenos Aires.

Costa Cruises

Ships: Three – Costa Firenze, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fortuna

Homeports: Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Itajaí and Salvador (Brazil); Buenos Aires (Argentina); and Montevideo (Uruguay)

Itinerary highlights: Recife, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Ilha Grande, Balneário Camboriú, Porto Belo, Ilhabela, Itajaí, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este and more

Mostly offering domestic itineraries in Brazil and Argentina, Costa Cruises will deploy three ships in South America for the 2022-2023 season.

The local program includes the 2020-built Costa Firenze, the biggest vessel ever operated by the company in the region. Two additional ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Fortuna will also offer itineraries from local ports such as Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ships: One – Norwegian Star

Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil); Buenos Aires (Argentina); and San Antonio (Chile)

Itinerary highlights: Recife, Búzios, Rio de Janeiro, Santos, Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Cape Horn, Ushuaia, Port Stanley, Puerto Chacabuco, South Shetland Islands and more

Returning to the destination for the first time since the beginning in over three years, Norwegian Cruise Line will offer varied itineraries in South America.

With the 2,200-guest Norwegian Star, the brand will sail to different regions of the destination, including Brazil, Patagonia, Antarctica and more.

Celebrity Cruises

Ships: Four – Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration

Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil); Buenos Aires (Argentina); Valparaíso (Chile); and Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary highlights: Puerto Montt, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn, Port Stanley, South Shetland Islands, Puerto Madryn, Santos, Ilha Grande and more

Celebrity Cruises is resuming its traditional South America itineraries with the Celebrity Infinity. Spending the entire winter in the region, the vessel is set to offer cruises to Brazil, Patagonia, Antarctica and more.

Three additional ships – the Celebrity Flora, the Celebrity Xpedition and the Celebrity Xploration – will also be in the region during the winter, offering expeditions to the Galapagos Islands.

Silversea Cruises

Ships: Five – Silver Wind, Silver Cloud, Silver Explorer, Silver Whisper and Silver Moon

Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Guayaquil, Baltra and San Cristobal (Ecuador); Valparaíso (Chile); Buenos Aires (Argentina); Callao (Peru) and more

Itinerary highlights: Gorgona Island, Puerto Lopez, Guayaquil, Rio Grande, Paraty, Ilhabela, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Recife, Fortaleza, Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Callao, Salaverry, Ilê Royale and more

With five ships sailing in the destination, Silversea is planning an expansive program in South America. In addition to the Silver Moon and the Silver Whisper, two expeditions ships - the Silver Cloud and the Silver Wind - will offer varied itineraries to different parts of the region.

The luxury company also continues to offer a year-round program of expeditions in the Galapagos Islands with the purpose-built Silver Origin.

Other cruise lines sailing in the region this winter include: