Queen Mary 2 to Host ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ Performance

Cunard has partnered with Simon Friend Entertainment and will host the performance of Deborah Moggach's The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel aboard the Queen Mary 2 between December 15-22, 2022, according to a press release.

“Cunard's rich history is one of sophistication, catering for the most intrepid of travellers, and it is enormously flattering to be associated with this legacy. As a show about exploring the world and finding yourself anew, I hope too that it will connect to patrons watching while on the voyage,” said Simon Friend, producer.

Acclaimed stars of stage and screen including Hayley Mills, Paul Nicholas and Rula Lenska will be headlining the show, according to Cunard.

Three matinee and evening performances of the play will be held during the seven-night Transatlantic crossing in the ship's Royal Court Theater. A behind-the-scenes Q&A, workshops, and other opportunities to interact with the impressive cast will also be available to guests onboard the Queen Mary 2.

“I thought I'd done it all but performing on the Queen Mary 2 in the North Atlantic will be an incredibly exciting new adventure to me and for the whole company,” commented Mills.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, based on the best-selling novel that inspired one of the most beloved films of the twentieth century, takes viewers on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they start a new life.

“Cunard is thrilled to offer our guests this exclusive at sea performance aboard our flagship Queen Mary 2 along with the opportunity to meet the show's star-studded cast. This 'only on Cunard' moment provides guests with carefully curated experiences and memories that last a lifetime,” added Matt Gleaves, vice president commercial - North America and Australasia, Cunard.