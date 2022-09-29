Tillberg Design of Sweden Tapped for Four Seasons’ Luxury Yacht Experience

Luxury yacht and cruise ship designer Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) has been tapped to provide the design for the first Four Seasons Yacht.

The 207m (679ft) all-suite yacht is the first of a planned fleet for the global luxury hospitality brand, which intends to offer exceptional land and sea travel experiences distinguished by elevated design, craftsmanship, service and excellence, according to a press release.

The enterprise is a cross-industry collaboration between Four Seasons, TDoS, luxury travel experts FS YachtCo, lifestyle curator and publisher Prosper Assouline and Fincancieri.

“We are delighted to bring our expertise in both yacht and cruise ship design to this unique and exciting project,” said TDos Partner and Executive Director Fredrik Johansson. “It is a collaboration with a brand that understands the expectations and desires of the yachting world and is dedicated to creating a guest experience that is unparalleled.”

The yacht will feature a classic canoe-shaped stern, which will house the industry’s largest pool deck of its size on the fifth deck. It will also feature a port-to-starboard transversal “dual marina”, which brings guests to sea level for water activities and seamless transfers to shore via the yacht’s sea limousines. The dual marina feature can also transform into an exclusive floating dining experience.