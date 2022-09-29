Windstar Reveals Lineup of Chefs for 2023 James Beard Cruises

Windstar Cruises has unveiled the lineup of chefs to be featured on the James Beard Foundation-affiliated culinary cruises in 2023, according to a press release.

The trio of chefs to take part in the three upcoming cruises include Jerome Grant, Ayesha Nurdjaja and Tracy Chang, according to Windstar.

“It doesn’t get any better than sailing with a James Beard Foundation guest chef on a special culinary cruise. Not only will you get to eat their food—you’ll get to know them. You may even learn a few tips and tricks for being a better cook yourself, and you’ll definitely have a richer and deeper travel experience because of it,” said Christopher Prelog, president, Windstar Cruises.

All three themed cruises in 2023 will consist of two onboard cooking demonstrations and four dishes prepared by the JBF visiting chef at a hosted dinner with wine pairings. In addition, each chef will lead a market tour, gathering fresh and local ingredients for dishes served across Windstar’s fleet.

All three chefs will contribute multiple recipes to be featured on Windstar's menus across all cruises, adding to a growing menu of James Beard Foundation-affiliated chefs' special menu items, which are served on every sailing.

“As the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation, we’ve hosted dozens of top chefs over the years. One of the best byproducts possible is a delicious and constantly rotating section of JBF dishes on our menu – on all of our sailings,” added Prelog.

Cruises’ details:

March 4 to 11, 2023, onboard the Star Legend in the Caribbean (Panama City to Oranjestad) with Jerome Grant.

June 17 to 26, 2023, onboard the Wind Surf in the Mediterranean (Venice to Athens) with Ayesha Nurdjaja.

September 21 to 30, 2023, onboard the Star Breeze in Asia, (Tokyo to Osaka, Japan) with Tracy Chang.