A Look at Silversea’s New 2024-2025 itineraries

Thanks to a 56 percent capacity increase over the four previous years, Silversea Cruises will offer the most expansive itinerary program ever in 2024-2025.

Ranging from March 2024 to May 2025, the voyage collection includes 341 sailings that visit 695 countries in 120 countries.

In addition to the 2021-built Silver Dawn and the 2023-built Silver Nova, the program also includes the inaugural season of the new Silver Ray and will be complemented by soon-to-be-announced cruises onboard the recently acquired Silver Endeavour.

Cruise Industry News analyzes the highlights of the company’s deployment, by regions:

Africa and the Indian Ocean

Ships: Six – Silver Cloud, Silver Wind, Silver Dawn, Silver Muse, Silver Whisper and Silver Spirit

Voyages: 19 departures, including expedition options

Destinations: 60 ports of call in 23 different countries

With both expedition and luxury cruises, the Africa and Indian Ocean region will be one of the highlights of Silversea’s 2024-2025 program.

Itineraries include a brand-new 18-day expedition voyage in April 2024 onboard the Silver Cloud, exploring East Africa's Indian Ocean islands. According to Silversea, the cruise offers the chance to discover the fascinating coastal fishing culture of Madagascar's semi-nomadic Vezo people, marvel at the rich biodiversity of Madagascar's Kirindy Forest Reserve, and explore the ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani—a UNESCO World Heritage site in Tanzania.

South Pacific, Hawaii and French Polynesia

Ships: Three – Silver Cloud, Silver Shadow and Silver Moon

Voyages: 13 departures, including expedition options

Destinations: 59 ports of call in several countries of the region

Silversea is also offering an unprecedented number of cruises in the Pacific, with different voyages visiting Hawaii, the French Polynesia, the South Pacific and more.

According to the company, the itineraries allow guests to discover the remote region's lagoons, coral reefs, forests and waterfalls while visiting local communities and learning about their customs and also admiring the flora and fauna. The program is highlighted by Silver Cloud's expedition voyages that explore the cultures and shores of Melanesia, Micronesia and Easter Island.

Northern Europe

Ships: Four – Silver Wind, Silver Spirit, Silver Dawn and Silver Ray

Voyages: 31 departures, including expedition options

Destinations: 105 ports of call in 19 different countries

In addition to one expedition ship, three ocean-going ships will sail in Northern Europe for Silversea in 2024. Together, the Silver Wind, the Silver Spirit, the Silver Dawn and the Silver Ray will sail to 105 ports in the region.

Mediterranean

Ships: Five – Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Moon, Silver Dawn and Silver Ray

Voyages: 67 departures

Destinations: 111 ports of call in 20 different countries

Charming seaside villages, ancient archaeological treasures, and world-renowned cuisine will be the focus of this extended season in the Mediterranean, Silversea said.

Spanning from March to December 2024, the program features five ships, including the new Silver Ray, and includes stops at 111 destinations in 20 countries. Besides destinations such as Barcelona and the Greek Islands, the itineraries include visits to the Holy Land, a return to Ibiza and more. Guests traveling aboard Silver Whisper and Silver Spirit in May will also have the opportunity to experience the Monaco Grand Prix 202.

Alaska and Canada

Ships: Two – Silver Muse and Silver Nova

Voyages: 31 departures

Destinations: 15 ports of call in 2 different countries

After debuting in Europe next year, the Silver Nova will sail in Alaska and Canada for the first time in 2024. Along with the Silver Muse, the LNG-powered vessel is offering an expanded variety of options in Alaska, with 31 sailings devoted to exploring the region's natural beauty and wildlife.

With the two vessels, Silversea is offering seven- to 11-night cruises that visit classic destinations in the region, such as Ketchikan, Sitka and Juneau, as well as Valdez – a getaway to the Columbia Glacier – and more. The ships will also sail to Dutch Harbor and Kodiak during positioning cruises.

Canada and New England

Ships: One – Silver Shadow

Voyages: 12 departures

Destinations: 11 ports of call in 2 different countries

In 2024, Silversea is also offering brand new summer itineraries in Canada and New England. Sailing onboard the Silver Shadow, the open-jaw itineraries visit what the company calls quaint villages, historic lighthouses and more.

According to the brand, the regular 12-night itinerary was designed to spotlight the region's summer festivals, rich colonial and maritime history, windswept coastlines, and the scenic mountain peaks of Acadia National Park.

Other destinations and voyages include: