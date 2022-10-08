Princess Publishes First Itineraries For New Sun Princess

The first itineraries of the new Sun Princess are now available for booking on Princess Cruises’ website.

Introducing a new series of ships known as Sphere Class, the 175,000-ton vessel is set to depart on its maiden voyage on February 8, 2024.

A one-way cruise, the ten-day itinerary departs from Barcelona, Spain, and sails to five ports in both Western and Eastern Mediterranean before arriving in Civitavecchia, Italy.

Ports set to be visited during the “Grand Mediterranean” voyage include Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Piraeus, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; Santorini, Greece; Messina and Naples, Italy.

Continuing its inaugural season, the Sun Princess offers two similar cruises in the region in February 2024.

Another ten-day “Grand Mediterranean” voyage, the first sail roundtrip from Civitavecchia. In addition to a visit to Corfu, Greece, the itinerary reprises visits to Sicily, Santorini, Kusadasi, Piraeus and Naples.

Departing on February 28, the second sails from Civitavecchia to Barcelona, operating the same itinerary of the maiden cruise.

Subsequent voyages in the region will soon be revealed by Princess. Following its European program, the new Sun Princess is poised to cross the Atlantic for the first time in the fall of 2024.

Debuting in North America, the vessel will kick off a series of Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the new Sun Princess will be Princess Cruises’ largest ever cruise ship.

Set to be followed by a sister ship in 2025, the newbuild will accommodate over 4,300 guests and feature larger public areas.

According to Princess, the LNG-powered ship was designed to offer an evolution of the company’s product, in addition to innovative experiences.

Among the later is the first glass-enclosed geodesic dome ever built on a cruise ship and the Princess’ first exclusive suite enclave.