Armach Robotics to Exhibit Hull Cleaning Robot

Armach Robotics will exhibit its robotics as a service model for proactive in-water hull cleaning of a ship for the first time at the International Workboat Show from November 30 to December 2, according to a press release.

''There has been tremendous interest in our robotic service since our official launch in March and we are really looking forward to meeting with the Ship Owners, Fleet Managers and other ship maintenance stakeholders in attendance, to move those discussions forward,” commented Rob Howard, vice president of growth and strategy, Armach.

Armach unveiled its first post-prototype autonomous Hull Service Robot (HSR) earlier this year, based on Greensea's OPENSEA open architecture software platform. The Armach HSR technology enables efficient and scalable proactive in-water hull cleaning, overcoming many of the issues and limitations associated with reactive hull cleaning, according to the company.

Armach's in-water hull cleaning solution is available as a subscription service, ensuring that the ship's hull is always operating at peak efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and emissions. This service approach also lowers asset acquisition and maintenance costs and ensures that ship owners are always working with the most up-to-date technology in hardware and operating systems.