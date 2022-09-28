Ben Wolber Joins Sump & Stammer

Sump & Stammer International Food Supply today announced the appointment of Ben Wolber as head of its cruise department.

The newly created position of Vice President Cruise Division will oversee all sales and operations in this area and report to the CEO, according to a press release.

“Delivering 5,000 truck and container loads per year to over 130 destinations worldwide, Sump & Stammer is the largest foodservice distributor to the cruise industry in Europe," said Alexander Sauter, CEO. “This appointment further strengthens our position in the market. Ben brings expertise in sales and purchasing, operations, and software automation. We are offering more than just supplies to our custo mers and partners – we are offering experience, unrivaled product knowledge and execution.”

Being founded nearly 100 years ago, Sump & Stammer International Food Supply is today a member of Transgourmet and part of COOP Switzerland, one of Europe’s largest food service companies yearly sales volume of over 29 billion USD. Sump & Stammer operates out of a state-of-the-art facility in Hamburg with over 120 employees.

Wolber comes to the company with more than 25 years of cruise industry experience. Besides having worked onboard – managing food & beverage and hotel operations – his career includes positions as Vice President Purchasing for Oceania and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Senior Vice President Operations for Ship Supply International and Vice President for MarineXchange Software.

“I am proud to be part of this outstanding team," added Wolber. “Today, managing the supply chain is one of the biggest challenges for cruise operators. Sump & Stammer is the proven partner to navigate ever- changing markets and to find the best and most cost-efficient solutions for our customers.“