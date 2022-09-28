MSC Reveals Details on Seascape; 6 New Shows

MSC Cruises today revealed details of the entertainment offerings on board MSC Seascape, including six new productions specially designed for the ship’s Chora Theatre, according to a statement from the cruise company.

The newbuild is set to be named in New York in early December 2022 and will operate her maiden season in the Caribbean from Miami.

Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment, MSC Cruises said: “MSC Seascape is an exciting new addition to our Seaside Class of ships with some of the most remarkable entertainment options that our guests have ever seen. Inspired by New York City, which is home to world-famous Broadway shows and musical productions, MSC Seascape features spectacular new shows and full-scale productions that will dazzle all our guests. These new top notch entertainment options will take our onboard experience to the next level with superb performers, gorgeous stage design and excellent production quality.”

The new ship will feature the dueling pianos concept featured on MSC Seashore, which launched in 2021, as well as an entirely new theatre offering exclusive to MSC Seascape.

The Chora Theatre will be home to high-concept productions and a program of six varied shows every evening during every cruise.

IMAGINOCEAN – Ocean-themed production with aerial and flying acts, aquatic animal puppetry, vocalists and dancers outfitted in couture costumes inspired by the sea.

DREAMSCAPE – Circus performers, dancers and singers and interactive videos

IN CONCERT – Vocalists and dancers perform rock music classics with concert-style scenery and lighting

PREMIERE – Singers and dancers will perform a range of movie genres with matching costumes and backdrops

SHALL WE DANCE – Variety of dance styles to demonstrate technical artistry, including Latin, ballroom and contemporary

LOVE BLOOMS – Vocalists, dancers and circus artists with larger-than-life costumes bring nature to life

Said to be inspired by French cabaret lounges of the 1920s, the Le Cabaret Rouge aft lounge will provide live performances, a band, singers, dancers, aerialists, contortionists and many more specialty acts.