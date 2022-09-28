Seabourn Welcomes Transport Canada’s Decision to Lift Entry Requirements

Seabourn said in a statement that it welcomes Transport Canada's recent decision to remove all COVID-19 entry and testing requirements and prepares to welcome guests onboard its voyages that visit Canada.

The new guidelines will simplify the process for guests to plan and travel on Seabourn's summer and fall voyages to Alaska, Canada, and New England. For select voyages departing on and after October 1, 2022, the cruise line is updating its health protocols to comply with Transport Canada's revised recommendations, according to Seabourn

“We welcome the decision by Transport Canada that will make it easier for travelers to sail on our Alaska and Canada and New England voyages,” said Josh Leibowitz, president, Seabourn.

Seabourn will offer a variety of trips to both eastern and western Canada in 2023. Among other highlights, the Seabourn Odyssey will sail to Alaska and British Columbia between Vancouver and Juneau on one eight-day voyage and a series of seven-day voyages from May through October 2023.

“These spectacular destinations have so much to offer and are highly coveted areas to visit. We look forward to welcoming our guests on board our ultra-luxury ships and delivering special ‘Seabourn Moments’ when they sail with us,” added Leibowitz.

Due to requirements from other destinations on the itinerary, select Seabourn voyages will continue to have enhanced protocols. Seabourn has also introduced VeriFLY, a digital health app that enables vaccinated guests to easily submit pre-arrival information, speeding up the embarkation process by allowing users to preload vaccination and testing documentation.