Princess Restart Update: 14 Ships Now in Service

After resuming service earlier in September, the Sapphire Princess became the 14th vessel to welcome guests back for Princess Cruises.

Most of the Fleet Sailing Again

Nearing the completion of its restart plan, Princess currently has 14 cruise ships in revenue operations around the world.

Thirteen months after first welcoming guests back, the premium brand has also returned to most of its traditional markets – including the West Coast, Europe, Australia the Caribbean and Canada & New England.

Here are the ships presently in service:

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: Pacific Ocean

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States), Sydney (Australia) and Auckland (New Zealand)

Length: 4 to 21 nights

Itineraries: Sailing a 21-night transpacific voyage ahead of a winter season in Australia and New Zealand

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 to 22 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean visiting France, Spain, Gibraltar, Turkey and more

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since August 30, 2021

Region: Northern Europe and Atlantic

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 7 to 25 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Northern Europe, the Canaries and Canada & New England

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: In service since September 25, 2021

Region: Pacific Ocean

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), Auckland (New Zealand) and Sydney (Australia)

Length: 7 to 28 nights

Itineraries: Sailing a 28-night transpacific crossing ahead of a winter season in Australia and New Zealand

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since October 15, 2021

Region: Northern Europe and Atlantic

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 10 and 16 nights

Itineraries: Concluding a season in Northern Europe ahead of a transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests

Date: In service since October 31, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: 7 to 15 nights

Itineraries: Pacific Northwest, California Coast, Hawaii and Mexican Riviera

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since November 10, 2021

Region: East Coast

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Canada & New England visiting Halifax, Boston, Newport, Saint John and more

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since November 28, 2021

Region: East Coast

Homeport: New York City (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)

Length: 10 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Concluding a season in Canada and New England ahead of a repositioning voyage to Fort Lauderdale

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660 guests

Date: In service since March 27, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 4 to 7 nights

Itineraries: Pacific Northwest, California Coast and Mexican Riviera

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests

Date: In service since April 27, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 14 and 16 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Baltic, Iceland, Scandinavia and more

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since May 2, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: 7 to 12 nights

Itineraries: Pacific Northwest, California Coast and Mexican Riviera

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests

Date: In service since May 7, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 to 15 nights

Itineraries: Pacific Northwest, California Coast and Hawaii

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests

Date: In service since June 16, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Brisbane and Sydney (Australia)

Length: 3 to 28 nights

Itineraries: Australian domestic cruising visiting Queensland, the Sapphire Coast, Tasmania and more

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: In service since September 24, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 4 to 15 nights

Itineraries: Baja Peninsula, Sea of Cortez and Hawaii

Diamond Princess to Mark Return of Entire Fleet

After having its return postponed in August, the Diamond Princess is now set to welcome guests back in late November - marking the return of the entire Princess Cruises fleet.

Here are the details:

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: November 20, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Loreto, La Paz and Cabo San Lucas