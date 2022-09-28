Royal Caribbean: Over 1,400 Job Openings for Entertainers

Royal Caribbean International is offering over 1,400 job openings for entertainment professionals, including musicians, entertainers, and production teams, according to a press release.

According to a survey conducted by Royal Caribbean International in collaboration with Censuswide among 3,000 emerging musicians and 4,500 music listeners across Europe, the greatest challenge preventing new artists from launching their music career is booking live events and gigs. With this in mind, the cruise line hopes to provide more opportunities for emerging artists across its entire fleet.

“Music and entertainment are essential to making Royal Caribbean holidays memorable. We keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in entertainment in front of 105,000 guests each night, and the choice of career opportunities available to entertainment professionals is in the thousands,” commented Nick Weir, senior vice president, entertainment, Royal Caribbean International.

Royal Caribbean International already has a cast of over 3,000 members and production staff, catering to over a hundred thousand guests per night.

“To continue raising the bar, we are expanding our incredibly talented roster of world-class vocalists, Olympic athletes, Broadway and West End stars, and acclaimed producers and directors, to name a few. We are also committing more resources than ever before to music and entertainment for 2023,” added Weir.

More survey highlights show that live performances are what 80 percent of Europe's emerging musicians are most excited about in 2022. 70 percent said that performing in front of live audiences is the most rewarding aspect of their job. More than 35 percent of them said they are most excited to travel in 2022, while 68 percent of Europe's music consumers said that live music makes them feel the happiest.