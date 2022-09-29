Polaris Debuts as Viking’s Second Expedition Ship

The new Viking Polaris is entering service today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

As Viking’s second expedition ship, the 378-guest vessel is kicking off a repositioning cruise ahead of its inaugural season in Antarctica.

Sailing all the way to South America, the 25-day voyage includes visits to what Viking calls remote Atlantic Islands located in five different countries, such as Portugal and Cape Verde.

Upon arriving in Argentina on Oct. 23, the Polaris is poised to launch its inaugural program in Antarctica.

Along with its sister ship Viking Octantis, the vessel will offer two different itineraries to the Antarctic Peninsula that visit Neko Harbor, Half Moon Island, Whalers Bay, Damoy Point and more.

Ranging from 13 to 15 days, the expeditions sail round-trip from Ushuaia and will be offered through early 2023.

Designed to meet Polar Class 6 standards, the Polaris follows the 2021-built Octantis as Viking’s second expedition ship.

The custom-built vessel hosts 378 guests in 189 staterooms and offers most of the company’s signature luxury experience and features.

In line with Viking’s oceangoing and river vessels, the Polaris offers what the company calls a “modern Scandinavian design” and familiar public areas, including the two-level panoramic Explorers’ Lounge at the bow.

The ship also offers new public spaces created specifically for the expedition market, such as The Laboratory.

With state-of-the-art equipment, the area offers passengers a chance to learn and take part in research with a team of Viking Resident Scientists.

Other features include The Aula, a unique panoramic auditorium at the stern designed for lectures, daily briefings, and the exhibition of documentaries and films.

According to Viking, on the technical side, the 30,000-ton vessel is optimally sized, being small enough to navigate remote regions, while large enough to provide superior handling and stability in the roughest seas.