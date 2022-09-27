Crystal Cruises Names More Veteran Hires

The new Crystal Cruises is ramping up support for travel advisors by appointing a team of industry veterans to key trade sales leadership roles, according to a press release.

"Our goal is to build a sales team made up of trusted professionals who understand Crystal’s brand ethos,” said President Jack Anderson. “These initial hires will lead our trade sales efforts in the coming months, as we announce the return to service of ‘Crystal Serenity’ and ‘Crystal Symphony’, as well as itineraries for 2023 and 2024.”

Monique Ross will manage relationships with consortia partners and National Account headquarter offices as Director of Strategic & National Accounts. She spent six years at the former Crystal Cruises before joining Seabourn. She resides in Clearwater, Florida (Tampa Bay area).

Paul Girouard joins the company October 3 as Regional Sales Director, East Region, responsible for driving sales through travel advisor partners in the Eastern part of the U.S. He is well known to travel professionals having spent 27 years with the former Crystal Cruises before joining Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Melissa Nightingale will be the Regional Sales Director for the West Region, working with travel professionals in the western half of the United States and Canada. She previously spent 10 years with Crystal Cruises. She resides in the San Francisco Bay area.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Monique, Paul and Melissa back to the Crystal Cruises brand,” added Brandon Townsley, Vice President, Sales & Trade Partnerships. “Given their connections and contributions to the brand over the years, their roles and experience, insight and tenured relationships with the travel advisor community will be vital to the company’s success as we begin a new chapter of providing unrivaled six-star luxury experiences at sea.”

Jeff Herzfeld is joining Crystal Cruises as Director of Reservations, Sales Support & Guest Relations, responsible for the call center at Crystal Cruises headquarters in South Florida. He will also be responsible for the management of the Groups department, as well as overseeing the Guest Relations team. He brings a wealth of experience developing and overseeing guest services at Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises, including reservations, groups and customer service.

In the coming weeks, Crystal Cruises will be launching a campaign to re-engage travel sellers with the brand.

Travel Advisors are invited to register at CrystalCruises.com for updates on appointments, ship enhancements and new itineraries.