Tarragona

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Opens Shareholder Q&A Platform

Bliss

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced its new shareholder Q&A and engagement platform is now open for questions ahead of its investor and analyst event being held on Thursday, October 6th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Starting earlier this week, all NCLH shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Investor Event Q&A link.

The Q&A platform will remain open until October 4, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will address a selection of top ranked, appropriate, questions relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities during the upcoming event. Attendance at the live investor event is by invitation only. The event will be simultaneously live streamed to all interested parties via the Company’s Investor Relations

website https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the event, including the related slide presentations, will be available here on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index
Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Victoria Cruises Line

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today