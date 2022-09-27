Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Opens Shareholder Q&A Platform

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced its new shareholder Q&A and engagement platform is now open for questions ahead of its investor and analyst event being held on Thursday, October 6th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Starting earlier this week, all NCLH shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Investor Event Q&A link.

The Q&A platform will remain open until October 4, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will address a selection of top ranked, appropriate, questions relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities during the upcoming event. Attendance at the live investor event is by invitation only. The event will be simultaneously live streamed to all interested parties via the Company’s Investor Relations

website https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the event, including the related slide presentations, will be available here on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.