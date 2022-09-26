Tarragona

Carnival Luminosa Sets Sail with New Livery

Carnival Luminosa

The Carnival Luminosa set sail today for the first time with her new livery and funnel.

Under the command of Captain Adriano Binacchi, Carnival Luminosa departed her Palermo, Italy, dry ock to head to Dubai where the ship’s crew will soon join and get to know their new home before heading to their final Australian destination.

“We’ve been anticipating the day where we could see Carnival Luminosa sail the open seas with our new hull design and updated funnel, and it’s even more special than we imagined,” said Captain Binacchi. “Now, she’s on her way to what truly makes a Carnival cruise vacation special – getting our crew on board! With Luminosa’s uniqueness and our team members who make everyone feel at home, this ship is truly going to deliver a new level of fun that our guests have not experienced before.”

Today also marks the first time Carnival Luminosa is sailing with its new Bahamian flag. The ship was officially registered last week with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA).
Carnival Luminosa will sail from Brisbane to a variety of seasonal itineraries from Nov. 6, 2022 to April 13, 2023, offering something for everyone, before repositioning for seasonal service from Seattle to Alaska next May, including some exotic, first-time-for-Carnival destinations.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report