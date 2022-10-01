Aurora Expeditions Gearing up with Series of Antarctica Season Sailings

Aurora Expeditions is preparing for the 2022-2023 Antarctica season with a series of itineraries leading up to spring, according to a press release.

The cruise line has tailored the sailings available across its fleet to coincide with the season in Antarctica when the days are the longest and the wildlife is most active. In addition to exploring the area, guests will be treated to activities such as polar scuba diving, which is only available to Aurora Expeditions guests, according to the company.

During this season, the temperature in Antarctica is consistently above zero, giving wildlife enthusiasts the opportunity to see a plethora of animals such as polar bears, penguins, and more. The sun is also in an ideal position for photographers to capture landscapes.

In addition, since there is no light pollution, travelers can catch a glimpse of the northern lights and the Milky Way, as well as millions of stars at night.

Itineraries:

Falklands - Malvinas and Antarctic Peninsula: Five-day exploration of the Falklands - Malvinas and Antarctic Peninsula in mid-spring. Guests can use the locations for landscape photography and find six species of breeding penguins, seals, and 23 annual migrants of birds.

South Georgia & Antarctic Odyssey featuring the South Sandwich Islands: Guests will visit the Falkland Islands - Malvinas, South Georgia's animal haven, and sail to the South Sandwich Islands, as well as a voyage to a chain of volcanic islands located 460 miles southeast of South Georgia.

Antarctic Peninsula in Depth: This 9-day summer sailing includes visits to well-known locations and opportunities for surprise discoveries in the Antarctic Peninsula while sailing through the Drake Passage.

Antarctic Explorer Express: This expedition is a sibling of the Antarctic Explorer voyage, featuring a condensed version of the longer itinerary.

Deep Weddell Following Nordensköld: Guests will visit the Weddell Sea region, while they can seek out for ancient fossils of gastropods, large clams, and spiral-shaped ammonites.