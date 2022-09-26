Port Saint John Celebrates 3 Millionth Cruise Ship Guest

After a two-year hiatus, the cruise industry has successfully restarted in Saint John, which will welcome its 3 millionth cruise guest to the city.

While the first cruise ship to call Saint John in 1989 (Cunard Princess), was an unexpected arrival due to a hurricane diversion from Bermuda, her visit here over 30 years ago was so successful that it kick started the local cruise industry, which today has an annual economic impact of $68M in our region.

“We are delighted to be able to celebrate this special milestone at Port Saint John, particularly after experiencing a two-season hiatus," said Natalie Allaby, Cruise Development Manager at the Port of Saint John. “This milestone represents many years of hard work by past and present port staff and countless stakeholders who, year after year, continue to warmly welcome cruise passengers to our beautiful, historic city and the breathtaking Bay of Fundy region. Our focus on improving and enhancing our cruise passenger experience will mean continued and sustainable growth, and more milestones to celebrate, in the years to come.”

To celebrate this milestone and the restart of cruise, there will be a fireworks show beginning at 8:30 pm (weather permitting) on Thursday, September 29 launching from Fundy Quay out over the harbour. The rain date will be October 5.

Port Saint John will also be recognizing a selected passenger as its 3 millionth with a special curated gift basket of New Brunswick items and treats.

“Yet another cruise milestone for our city and region! This is cause for a double celebration as we officially move beyond the pandemic shut down and celebrate 3 million visitors," added Andrew Dixon, Chief Operating Officer at the Port of Saint John. “The future is bright for Port Saint John and Cruise!”

This year there are 70 ships schedule to call, carrying approximately 183,950 guests and 70,000 crew. Eleven of these ships are inaugural calls, visiting the port for the first time in 2022.