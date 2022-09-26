Costa Launches New Sustainability Report

Costa Cruises has released the 16th edition of its Sustainability Report, covering 2021, which highlights the company's sustainability achievements and defines future goals and commitment to sustainable growth in the cruise industry, according to a press release.

The complete sustainability report of Costa Cruises, assured by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and prepared in accordance with the new GRI guidelines set forth by the Global Reporting Initiative, is available on the company's website: https://www.costacruises.co.uk/sustainability/the-sustainability-report.html

"This is the 16th edition of our sustainability report, a figure that underscores our consolidated and pioneering commitment to sustainability. 2021 has been a year shaped by a profound and substantial evolution of Costa. We have worked to offer a new way of traveling and a product value proposition, which finds in sustainability an important assets," said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

"Our work will continue in the coming years, with a strategy that focuses on the transformative power of travel, The Good Power of Travel, as the title of the new report indicates. This is a business model that is capable of generating social, environmental and economic value, along with continuing our focus on consistently exceeding guest expectations."

Costa Cruises' ambition is to introduce a new generation of ships that can operate with zero net carbon emissions by 2050, according to a statement.

The company is also working to further improve the energy efficiency of its existing fleet and to support innovation in port infrastructure. Part of this commitment includes the debut of the first ships powered by liquefied natural gas (Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda), the installation of the latest emission-cutting systems on more than 90 percent of its ships, and a focus on operating shore power technology (powering from shore during port stops), with about one-third of the fleet’s ships having the capability, with five more in the pipeline.