Sapphire Princess Welcomes Guests Back in Los Angeles

Resuming service after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, the Sapphire Princess is welcoming guests back today.

Sailing from the World Cruise Center in Los Angeles, the Princess Cruises vessel is kicking off a series of four- to 15-night cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.

For its first post-pandemic cruise, the Sapphire is sailing to the Baja Peninsula and the Sea of Cortez.

The 10-night cruise features visits to La Paz, Loreto, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas – where the ship is set to an entire night anchored.

Other ports set to be visited by the 2,600-guest ship during its West Coast program include San Diego, Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Ensenada and more.

Extending through November, the operation marks not only the ship’s service resumption, but also its return to the U.S. after an eight-year gap.

Before returning to North America in August, the Sapphire spent the last eight years sailing in the Asia/Pacific region.

In December, the 2004-built vessel heads to South America for the first time with a 17-night repositioning voyage to Chile.

Through late March, it offers a series of cruises to Patagonia, Antarctica and the Falklands.

A sister to the Diamond Princess, the 113,000-ton vessel was built in Japan by the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard.

According to Princess, the ship offers over 700 balcony cabins, in addition to “world-class gourmet dining and dazzling entertainment options.”

In 2018, during its most recent major refit, the ship was also outfitted with the Princess Luxury beds and saw upgrades to its fitness center, spa, and retail shops, among other areas.

The Sapphire Princess also offers the Princess MedallionClass technology, which allows guests to personalize their cruise through touchless experiences and customized service.

Following the Sapphire, the Diamond Princess is set to resume service in November. After having its return postponed, the vessel will mark the return of the company’s entire fleet.