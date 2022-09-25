MAN Energy Solutions Targets Halving CO2 Emissions by 2030

MAN Energy Solutions is targeting to reduce emissions from its own production facilities by half by 2030, according to a press release.

Decarbonization is central to the company's strategy and sustainable technologies and solutions should account for the majority of MAN's business by 2030. At the same time, its portfolio should include a CO2-neutral operation solution for each product group, according to MAN Energy Solutions.

“Climate change – and thus the need to reduce greenhouse gases – is probably the greatest challenge of our generation and naturally plays a key role in our corporate strategy. However, sustainable corporate action involves other important aspects besides climate protection and does not end at our own main gate. We are pursuing a cultural transformation that also includes our partners and suppliers,” commented Uwe Lauber, chief executive officer, MAN Energy Solutions.

In terms of decreasing emissions, all of the electricity purchased for the company’s European production sites since January 2022 has been generated from renewable sources.

“While the operation of our products in the field is by far the biggest lever for reducing emissions that we have at hand, we are constantly working to further reduce emissions from our production sites and plants too. By 2030, we will cut our production’s CO2 emissions by half,” Lauber added.

MAN has focused its own production toward resource and energy efficiency, cutting waste volume by 40 percent and energy usage by 20 percent in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The company is further trying to increase the lives of its products, through the conversion of diesel engines to run on liquefied natural gas or climate-neutral fuels like synthetic natural gas, green methanol, and ammonia.

Compliance with occupational safety, environmental, and human rights regulations, standards, and voluntary commitments is also a top priority for the company, which has expanded the requirements for environmental protection and occupational safety through its "Compliance Management System - Health, Safety, and Environment" protocol.