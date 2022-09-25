Seven Newbuilds Are Set to Arrive in the U.S.
Seven new cruise ships are set to debut in U.S. market by the end of 2022.
While some of the newbuilds are leaving the shipyard and heading straight to North America, other vessels have initially entered service in Europe before arriving in the U.S. for the winter season.
Here’s the list of new ships:
Carnival Celebration
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Delivery Date: October 2022
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Tonnage: 183,000
U.S. Arrival: November 20
U.S. Homeport: Miami
Following a transatlantic crossing, the new Carnival Celebration is launching service in the Caribbean this November. Joining the Mardi Gras, the Excel-Class ship will become Carnival’s second LNG-powered vessel while offering week-long cruises departing from PortMiami year-round.
Norwegian Prima
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Delivery Date: July 2022
Capacity: 3,215 guests
Tonnage: 142,500
U.S. Arrival: October 5
U.S. Homeports: New York City, Miami, Galveston and Port Canaveral
After debuting recently in Iceland, the Norwegian Prima is arriving in New York City on October 5. First in a new series of ships known as Prima-Class, the 3,125-guest ship will sail an “inaugural tour” during the winter season, offering itineraries from four different U.S. homeports.
Celebrity Beyond
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Delivery Date: April 2022
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Tonnage: 140,600
U.S. Arrival: October 24
U.S. Homeport: New York City and Fort Lauderdale
The Celebrity Beyond is set to debut in North America this winter. After entering service in Europe back in April, the third Edge-Class vessel will arrive in New York City on October 24, ahead of a season of Caribbean cruises departing from the Port Everglades.
MSC Seascape
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Delivery Date: November 2022
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Tonnage: 169,000
U.S. Arrival: December 5
U.S. Homeport: Miami
A sister to the 2021-built MSC Seashore, the MSC Seascape is debuting in North America with a series of cruises departing from Miami. The newest MSC Cruises vessel is heading to the United States soon after leaving the shipyard and arrives in New York City – where it will be christened – on December 5.
Viking Neptune
Cruise Line: Viking
Delivery Date: Q4 2022
Capacity: 930 guests
Tonnage: 47,000
U.S. Arrival: December 22
U.S. Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
The newest Viking ship is heading to the United States this December. After debuting in the Mediterranean in November, the Viking Neptune will cross the Atlantic on its way to Fort Lauderdale. The luxury ship is then set to kick off a 137-night world cruise – which will also visit Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and two ports in Hawaii.
Valiant Lady
Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages
Delivery Date: July 2021
Capacity: 2,770 guests
Tonnage: 110,000
U.S. Arrival: October 30
U.S. Homeport: Miami
A second Virgin Voyages vessel is arriving in Miami for the winter season. After being delivered in 2021 – and officially entering service earlier this year in Europe – the Valiant Lady will offer a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean starting on October 30.
Silver Dawn
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Delivery Date: November 2021
Capacity: 596 guests
Tonnage: 40,700
U.S. Arrival: December 16
U.S. Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
The new Silver Dawn is debuting in North America in December. After launching service earlier this year in Europe, the 2021-built ship will be based in Fort Lauderdale for most of winter, offering a series of Caribbean itineraries.