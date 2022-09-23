Paul Gauguin Cruises Opens Reservations For 2024 Itineraries

Paul Gauguin Cruises has started accepting bookings for its 2024 itineraries, which include 33 voyages across seven itineraries that visit Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific, according to a press release.

For guests who book early, the cruise line offers a 30 percent bonus savings on all-inclusive fares starting at $2,990 per guest on cruises of 7, 10, 11, and 14 nights aboard the MS Paul Gauguin, according to Paul Gauguin Cruises.

“With new 2024 itineraries and maiden ports, together with unmatched experience and all-inclusive value, we are eager to showcase the beauty of the South Pacific to the world’s most savvy travelers,” said Navin Sawhney, chief executive officer Americas, Paul Gauguin Cruises and Ponant.

Among the seven new itineraries are the 7-night More Society Islands & Tahiti itinerary, which includes a return to Raiatea, and the 14-night Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus voyage, which contains first-time visits to Hatiheu, Nuku Hiva, and Hakahau, Ua Pou.

“From the Society and Cook islands to the Marquesas, Tuamotus, Tonga, and Fiji, Paul Gauguin Cruises delivers artfully authentic discovery with unrivaled expertise,” added Sawhney.

The 2024 cruise season will feature more Bora Bora, as well as overnights in Moorea and a visit to Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet, Motu Mahana on Taha'a. The cruise line also offers stops in the Cook Islands, the Marquesas Islands, and the Fijian Islands, as well as a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga and exploration of Fakarava's Biosphere in Tuamotus.

Sample itineraries:

More Society Islands & Tahiti - 7 nights, 5 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Huahine, Society Islands • Raiatea, Society Islands• Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Society Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight) • Moorea, Society Islands • Tahiti

Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus - 14 nights, 5 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Fakarava, Tuamotus • Omoa, Fatu Hiva, Marquesas Islands • Atuona, Hiva Oa, Marquesas Islands • Hapatoni, Tahuata, Marquesas Islands • Hatiheu, Nuku Hiva, Marquesas Islands • Hakahau, Ua Pou, Marquesas Islands • Rangiroa, Tuamotus • Bora Bora, Society Islands • Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Society Islands • Tahiti

Tahiti & the Society Islands - 7 nights, 6 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Huahine, Society Islands • Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Society Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight) • Moorea, Society Islands (overnight) • Tahiti

Except for two 14-night itineraries between Papeete and Lautoka, Fiji that cross the International Date Line, all voyages sail roundtrip from Papeete, Tahiti.