First Look: Doha’s Grand Cruise Terminal Renderings

Qatar Tourism released artist renderings of the Grand Cruise Terminal at the Port of Doha, set to open in time for this year's FIFA World Cup.

The terminal is designed to accommodate two 6,000-passenger mega ships simultaneously.

Envisioned as a maritime gateway to the Gulf this 24.000-sqm building will feature the region's largest aquarium and art gallery.

The Grand Terminal building is divided into two terminals and a central area with departure and arrival halls, Duty-Free shop, a cafe, taxi and bus stands, specially-designed waiting areas for guests and staff, along with other tourist information services. The building facade honors the traditional Arab architecture with 1154 arches.

Guests will experience a unique trip through the aquarium located between the two terminals at the centre of the building. The terminal will host open-air events on its large terrace on the 2nd floor, stretching across the two terminals.

In line with the Qatar Tourism vision and its ambitious target to attract over six million international guests a year by 2030, the Grand Cruise Terminal will be a maritime gateway to Doha, serving as a turnaround port and a port of call.

During the 2023-2024 winter cruise season Port of Doha expects 120 cruise calls with about 200.000 cruise travelers.