American Queen Voyages Introduces Lakelorian Guides for the 2023 Season

American Queen Voyages has partnered with the National Museum of the Great Lakes to offer guests its Lakelorian guided sailings for the 2023 season, according to a press release.

The season will begin in Toronto in May 2023 onboard the Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator, both of which will have a permanent guide on each sailing with the title of Lakelorian, according to American Queen Voyages.

“The National Museum of the Great Lakes has been an invaluable resource. We are excited to support the museum in Toledo on September 24 at their H2Oh! Gala providing this year’s winner of another Great Lakes Cruise and continuing to grow our partnership through our Lakelorian program,” stated Bill Annand, vice president of vessel operations lakes and oceans, American Queen Voyages.

Each cruise's Lakelorian will conduct lectures,moderate discussions in the Tavern or Compass Lounge about the town or city that American Queen Voyages is stopping at for the day, and answer questions all throughout the voyage. Additionally, The Lakelorians will offer unique programs in partnership with Toledo's renowned National Museum of the Great Lakes.

“Since 2020, we have come to recognize American Queen Voyages Lakes & Oceans ships as floating ambassadors of the Great Lakes, bringing thousands of visitors from around the world to deeply discover our region’s rich history. We look forward to Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator becoming an extension of the National Museum of the Great Lakes through this innovative Lakelorian program, and welcoming guests to discover our museum and all we have to offer,” commented Kate Fineske, senior director of institutional advancement, National Museum of the Great Lakes.